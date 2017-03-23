Hot Downloads

TV News
Vividha Kirti roped in for Filmfarm’s Eklavya on BIG Magic

23 Mar 2017

Vividha Kirti roped in for Filmfarm’s Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha on BIG Magic

Actress Vividha Kirti bags her third show with Filmfarm India, with the production house’s first mythological show on the life of Ekalavya for BIG Magic.

As exclusively reported by Tellychakkar.com, Filmfarm India will be coming up with the show titled ‘Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha’ from 24 March.

Vividha, who was earlier part of the Filmfarm shows Uttaran and Ishq Ka Rang Safed, will play the role of Pariharika. The actress was last seen in the show Siya Ke Ram. She will now play Ekalavya’s massi, is what we hear.

As per credible sources, “Pariharika will be a very important character in the story line. She will be the positive as well as greyish spark in the show. However, her character will also have an element of comedy to it.”

When contacted, Vividha told us, “Yes, I am happy that I am part of Filmfarm’s first mythological show. I complete a hat-trick with them, after being part of Uttaran and Ishq Ka Rang Safed. My character is going to be very interesting, and I hope viewers like this new avatar of mine.”

Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha will premiere on 24 March with a Mahasangam episode with the ongoing BIG Magic show, Bal Krishna.

Here’s wishing Vividha all the very best for this role!!                                  

 

