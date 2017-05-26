Hot Downloads

Vrajesh Hirjee to enter Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017

The renowned actor and comedian Vrajesh Hirjee, who is known for his perfect comedy timing, will now play a cameo in SAB TV’s latest show ‘Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo’.

Vrajesh will don the role of a drama director who will teach Jayveer (Hussain Kuwajerwala) how to act poor. Being rich all their life, the Chopra’s have never seen poverty. And now, to impress Jaya’s father Lalit Lokhande (Sharad Ponkshe), who hates rich people, they decide to act poor. And Vrajesh will be the man giving them lessons to act as poor.

Talking about his role, Vrajesh said, “Though I am doing a cameo, but I never felt that on the set. The entire cast is really fun to work with. Hussain and I have known each other for a long time and this is the first time that we are working together. Also, I always wanted to work with Tiku sir as I look up to him as a comedian. It is a complete crazy set and I think I have enjoyed each and every moment there.”

Good luck Vrajesh! 

