The storm of Pehredaar Piya Ki doesn’t seem to die down!

For the first time in the history of Indian television, a TV show was asked to pull down its curtains for its storyline. in this case, it was about a 10 year old boy marrying a girl double his age. But weren't we taught, love is ageless?

Whatever the case maybe, for quite sometime the makers and the channel Sony TV were bearing the brunt of criticism and controversies for the series.

The show was suddenly not aired on Monday at its designated time and it left the viewers wondering. however, the very next morning, the makers distributed a circular about the show being pulled off air. there were conjectures about the interference of the I&B ministry, there were speculations about the 10:30 PM timeslot and a lot of other things behind the sudden canning of the series.

In the official circular from Sony TV, it was clearly stated that the show will be going off air from 28 August, 2017. It stated, “We are pulling off our programme, Pehredaar Piye Ki, from television. While we understand that the decision to end this serial will be disappointing to those whose creative energies are vested in it, namely, its crew and cast, we (as a channel) are convinced that we will be better served by focusing instead on developing viewer interest in our upcoming, new shows. We are grateful to all the artists, producers and fans of our shows and request you to graciously support the viewership of our newer ventures.”

The show producer Sumeet Mittal told a daily, stating, “We treat audience as an asset so we don't want to lose them. We will return with a new show and the same team very soon. In fact, we have started working on the same. The next show will have a better story. The actors will be with us till then.”

Now TellyChakkar.com has learnt that the makers are planning to bring a sequel of Pehredaar Piya Ki. The show will take a leap of 10 years in the storyline. Apparently apart from Afan Khan all the other cast members will be retained. The makers plan to have an outdoor shoot for their show which is slated to commence by 25 September."

We contacted the lead actress Tejaswi but she remained tight-lipped and producer Sumeet Mittal remained unavailable for a comment.

