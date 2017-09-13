Amitabh Bachchan has always been the epitome of perfection when it comes to his films or TV appearances. He is not just the star of the Millennium but has also been the flag bearer of the Indian cinema in foreign Diasporas. There was a time in the history of Indian cinema when Mr Bachchan saw a tremendously low phase in life. His ABCL corp was in doldrums and nothing much was happening on the acting front as well. That is when Synergy’s KBC came to his rescue. He got back his immense fan following and his financial condition which was unstable finally became constant.

However, it was not just by fluke that he got the show and agreed to do it. Synergy’s Siddharth Babu Basu, told TellyChakkar.com, “Big B had a condition before he gave his nod for the show.” He reaffirmed the landmark mass impact of KBC, said he, “when the foreigners visited on the licensors’ behalf, they were shown the under construction set.”

He revealed that the officials were on tenterhooks whether the non-scripted reality series would come to pass or not in the first place. There were many firsts in the show namely, “for the first time an online coordination was required to happen on any program, the intelligent lights were used in a precision and not in a decorative manner so on and so forth.”

Further on, the founder of Synergy Productions also revealed that during the heydays when Mr Bachchan was approached for hosting the non-scripted quiz series, he was on a shoot in London and that’s where he happened to see how they shot for the original show there.

Mr Basu disclosed, “while shooting for the show, there was no chaos, every single person in the crew were in a uniform and there were so many complex elements put together in it but the entire shoot was so well-coordinated.”

Synergy’s Babu disclosed, Mr Bachchan was totally floored by the show and he put his condition of hosting the licensed Indian version of the show. According the Synergy headhoncho, Big B said, “I will do the show only if these conditions and standards can be replicated!”

And today, when KBC has completed 17 long years, the Sathrah Saal Bemisaal stance is indeed apt just as Indranil Chakraborty CEO Synergy, reinstates “In 2000 we followed international standards, in 2017, international standards follow us.”