Waiting for things to fall in place: Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the highest TRP grossers of Star Plus, and in a short period of time, the show‘s leading actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have become our favourites!

And when stars become our favourites, all that we want to do is know more about what they are like in their real life. Parth surely knows how to impress his fans.

Summers are not only about keeping your skin healthy and hydrated but also wearing the right #OOTD. Parth is humble, charming, and hot, and this right here is a combo worth fighting over. With a passion for cars, travelling, and gizmos, he has won the hearts of his Instagram followers, 1.8 million of them and increasing!

We are always excited to stalk Parth on his social media account and see what he is up to. He recently shared a ‘summer’ picture of himself and captioned it as, ‘That phase when you are waiting for things to fall in place!’

What’s your take on Parth’s caption? Let us know in the comments section below!