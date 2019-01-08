Want to do Gandii Baat? Call on THIS number!

Since the time the trailer launched it is been creating buzz for its sensual and seductive content. The series also has a peppy item song Dil Behla Du Tera starring Scarlett Wilson, Neetha Shetty and Flora Saini.

The second season shall witness four love stories spiced with steamy scenes. Renowned names like Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Pradeep Duhan, Rahul Jaitley, Sonam Arora, Aman Maheshwari, Nazneen amongst others will be seen giving bold performances.

These days, makers make sure to have unique promotions for their projects and ALTBalaji is not behind in igniting the curiosity amongst the masses.

ALTBalaji has released the latest poster of Gandii Baat which has a mobile number mentioned on it. Take a look!

Like others even we were curious to know whose number it was.

And then what? We dialled the mentioned number and were left baffled.

Any guesses who answered?

Well, we have already found out, now it’s your turn to unveil the mystery!