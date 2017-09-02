Actress Kanchi Singh, who has quit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says she next wishes to broaden her horizons and experiment as an artiste.

Kanchi was seen as Gaytri in the Star Plus show. "The reason I quit ‘Yeh Rishta...' was because I wanted to explore more.

As much as I loved playing Gaytri, I feel as an actor I want to now test new horizons and try out new roles. For me it was a beautiful journey but my growth as an actor needs to continue," Kanchi said in a statement. "I want to learn, grow and experiment as an actor.

‘Yeh Rishta' was an ensemble cast and for me I would like that the next show I take up is as a lead where the story revolves around the character I play. "I would also love to take up something interesting in the non-fiction space but again it has to be something I am comfortable with," she added.

