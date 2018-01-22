Want to know when Anita & Rohit shared their first kiss?

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most cherished television couples. The duo got married on 14, October 2013 and five years down the line, the couple still looks refreshingly and madly in love. Their wedding was a hit considering the lavishness of it and the rich Telugu traditions.

Rohit and Anita used to go to the same gym. And Rohit was soon mesmerized by Anita’s inevitably alluring looks. After few dates, they soon realized that they are made for each other.

Recently, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress posted a picture of her and Rohit. The pretty lady shared a picture and also bared a secret about their relationship. In a throwback picture, she revealed, that this day so many years ago she and Rohit had their first kiss. This picture was shared yesterday (21 January), which means, that the duo kissed each other on 21 January 2010.

It has been 8 years of romance for the lovely duo and the charm is still visible.

Here take a look at the lovely picture of Ronita –

