Actor Sanjay Kaushik says he wants to play a positive character onscreen.

Sanjay, who has previously appeared in shows like "Yeh Hai Aashiqui" and "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya", was last seen on screen playing the antagonist in "Meri Durga".

"I have played many negative characters. It's time to play a positive guy. My friends and fans message me and ask me when they will see me in a positive avatar. Even I want to experience playing a good man for a show," Sanjay said in a statement.

"Personally, I like characters which are out-of-the-box, like Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Paa', Naseeruddin Shah in ‘Finding Fanny' and Shah Rukh Khan in ‘My Name is Khan'. Because of my theatre background, I love to play these kind of roles which are challenging and unusual," he added.

(Source: IANS)



