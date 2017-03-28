Want to surrender myself to good work, people: Sunil Grover

After days of being silent following a much-publicised spat with comedian Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover says he is feeling a "little lost" and "nervous". But he says he is also looking forward to and surrendering himself to "good work and people".



Sunil was part of the hit ensemble of comedians on Kapil's popular show "The Kapil Sharma Show", happily spreading laughter and joy among audiences, until came the news that Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused him in an inebriated state while on a flight.



In a Twitter post on Monday night, Sunil, who featured as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on the show, shared his state of mind.



He wrote: "My thanks and gratitude for all the love. I am non-existent without the love. My public identity is just because of the love that you shower. I embrace it. It fills my heart and leaves no place for hate, I just want to surrender myself to good work, good people who acknowledge my intentions genuinely.



"And yes, I am feeling a little lost at this moment and nervous too."



Sunil has not been seen on Kapil's show ever since. He says he doesn't know what the future holds for him, but he finds solace in little moments with his loved ones.



"Thank god my son Mohan is sleeping next to me. As I look at his innocent face, I feel lucky to have such a reason to smile. It reassures me that no matter what tomorrow will be beautiful. New... Yet beautiful," he added, with the post which has a photograph of his son's hands.



Earlier, Sunil found unprecedented popularity as Gutthi in Kapil's "Comedy Nights With Kapil". He left that show claiming he wanted better money.



He joined back "The Kapil Sharma Show".



Just last week, when the buzz about his spat with Kapil emerged, Sunil had posted on Twitter that the latter must "start respecting human beings also apart from animals".

