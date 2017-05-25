War time for Jethalal and Sunder in Taarak Mehta...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) Sunderlal and Jethalal share a relationship like Tom and Jerry. Viewers enjoy watching their leg pulling and nok jhoks.

Gear up to watch another exciting episode focusing on their camaraderie Suderlal (Mayur Vakani) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi).

As per the plot, like always, this time as well Sunderlal will come up with a new business idea, and would wish to open a shop called ‘Sunderlal Baba Suit Baby Suit Wale’ in Ahmedabad.

And as usual, while coming to shop to buy material from Mumbai, he will put Jethalal in a fix as he will forget to bring any money. Hence, he will ask Jethalal to arrange for two lakh as a loan.

However this time, Jethalal will decide not to give a single penny to him. Thus he will somehow keep delaying and would fool him.

Commenting on the track, Dilip shared, “How can I give him any money? But I can’t even say no to him because his sister is over sensitive. Naturally lots of confusion is created to avoid paying him any money.”

This particular episode will air from tonight!