War time on Nach Baliye 8

In its fifth week, Nach Baliye 8 (BBC and Star Plus) is packed with powerful acts and eccentric dances by all jodis.

This week, as we know, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor graced the stage to promote their upcoming movie ‘Half Girlfriend’.

A lot of exciting stuff happened and one of it was a Bhojpuri battle between Arjun Kapoor and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot!

Apparently, as Vikrant is a top actor in Bhojpuri cinema, and Arjun happens to play the character of a Bihari guy in the film, Arjun challenged Vikrant to speak filmy dialogues in Bhojpuri and then see who bettered!

You’d say Arjun must have won, but alas! The challenge was won by Vikrant.

Watching Vikrant deliver dialogues in Bhojpuri so fluently, judge of Nach Baliye 8, and director of ‘Half Girlfriend’ Mohit Suri, got super impressed. He actually told Vikrant that if he knew Vikrant was so good, he would have cast him in the film instead of Arjun Kapoor.

On the other hand, Arjun and his ‘half girlfriend’ Shraddha also had a dance battle with Mohit and his ‘half girlfriend’ Bharti Singh. It was a competitive moment and both jodis gave their best.

Arjun Kapoor played it smart by performing his iconic Chokra Jawaan step on the floor. In the end, Bharti Singh gave up saying 'Yeh to humse na ho payega'!

Nach Baliye 8 airs every Saturday-Sunday at 8.00 pm on Star Plus.

