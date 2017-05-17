Hot Downloads

Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Was great reconnecting with Shweta: Sakshi Tanwar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 May 2017 11:52 AM

Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who has shared screen space with her "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" co-actor Shweta Kawatra after over a decade for a web series, says it was wonderful to work with her again.

Viewers of web series "Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohabbat" will see the two actresses together in some scenes.

Talking about it, Sakshi told IANS: "It was great connecting with Shweta after so many years. Some of the only mobile numbers that I remember by heart even after 16 years are of a few co-actors from 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', and Shweta is one of them."

"Though we only had two to three scenes together this time, I still cherish the memories of the work we did in 'Kahaani...'."

Ekta Kapoor's "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" saw Sakshi play Parvati Agarwal, while Shweta played her sister-in-law Pallavi.

"Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohabbat" is also a part of Ekta's new offering, the digital platform ALTBalaji. The show also features Ram Kapoor.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sakshi Tanwar, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, IANS, ALTBalaji, Ram Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top