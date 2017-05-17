Was great reconnecting with Shweta: Sakshi Tanwar

Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who has shared screen space with her "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" co-actor Shweta Kawatra after over a decade for a web series, says it was wonderful to work with her again.

Viewers of web series "Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohabbat" will see the two actresses together in some scenes.

Talking about it, Sakshi told IANS: "It was great connecting with Shweta after so many years. Some of the only mobile numbers that I remember by heart even after 16 years are of a few co-actors from 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', and Shweta is one of them."

"Though we only had two to three scenes together this time, I still cherish the memories of the work we did in 'Kahaani...'."

Ekta Kapoor's "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" saw Sakshi play Parvati Agarwal, while Shweta played her sister-in-law Pallavi.

"Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohabbat" is also a part of Ekta's new offering, the digital platform ALTBalaji. The show also features Ram Kapoor.

