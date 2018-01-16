Home > Tv > Tv News
Was never insecure about my height, built: Nikitin Dheer

16 Jan 2018 10:00 AM

Tall and brawny actor Nikitin Dheer, seen in the television show Ishqbaaz, says his height and build has never been a hindrance in his career.

Best remembered as Tangaballi of Chennai Express, Nikitin has also featured in flicks like Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg 2, Housefull and Ready.

In Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, he portrays the negative lead.

Nikitin said, "I was never insecure about my height and built. In fact, most of the work that I have done so far has always come my way because of my body built. I am thankful.”

“Having said that, there is scope of work for everybody in the industry and a lot of characters are tailor-made for people in a certain way and I am getting good offers so that makes me really happy and lucky," he signed off. 

(Source: IANS)

