Was Shafaq Naaz hesitant to do lovemaking scenes in Halala?

MUMBAI: Television actress Shafaq Naaz, who is garnering praises for her performance in Halala, says that initially she was very hesitant to enact the bold scenes in the web series.



The web series Halala, which is streaming on Ullu App, grabbed eyeballs owing to its controversial storyline and bold content. In addition to Shafaq, it stars Eijaz Khan and Ravi Bhatia in lead roles, and the actress has done lovemaking scenes with both the male actors. This is the first time that Shafaq has enacted bold scenes.



In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Shafaq spoke about the reasons that made her give her nod to the project. She said, “It was really difficult, to be honest because it was something out of my comfort zone. The only reason I agreed was because it was making sense as per the storyline. So, these scenes are not added just because it’s a web series and some adult content needs to be there. The scenes are well-connected to the story and they have helped bring out those moments in the most beautiful way.”



She continued, "When they approached me for this series and mentioned about such bold scenes, I was very hesitant. I clearly told them I don't have any issues doing it but my only concern is it should make sense to the storyline or else I don't want to do it.”



Shafaq further shared with the portal that when they were shooting the scene, she took a lot of time to convince herself, but her director and both the actors- Eijaz and Ravi- helped her in being comfortable. She said that because of them only she could perform so well.