Colors' upcoming drama Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani (Guruodev Bhalla) is all set to go on air next week.

The good looking and talented actor Waseem Mushtaq, who was recently seen on popular shows like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming drama.

We hear, Waseem will be seen as Inspector Vijay Singh who is from Haryana. He will be like a support system to Anushka (Avika Gor).

When we contacted Waseem, he confirmed the news with us.

