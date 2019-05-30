News

Waseem Mushtaq roped in for Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
30 May 2019 02:47 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has become the talk of the town. The show stars actress Dipika Kakkar and Karan Vir Grover in the lead roles.

The project will be produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on the same.

Now, the latest update is that actor Waseem Mushtaq of Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka fame will also be seen in the show in a pivotal role.

The upcoming daily will also star Ashish Nayyar, Deepak Sandhu, and Tanaaz Irani in important roles.

The show is said to be a romantic saga between two people who are ready to give love a second chance.

We couldn’t get through to Waseem for his comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

