Watch: Little Kiara Bhanushali taking baby steps on the sets of Nazar will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Any idea who the Taimur Ali Khan of TV is?



The little munchkin is winning everyone’s hearts with her cuteness and charm.



Well, we are talking about the beautiful girl Kiara Bhanushali, who plays the role of a little boy named Aditya aka Munna, son of Ansh (Harsh Rajput) and Piya (Niyati Fatnani) in Star Plus’ Nazar.



People just can’t stop gushing over Kiara’s adorable pictures and videos on social platforms. In a latest video, the lovable Kiara is holding hand of actress Ritu Chaudhary Seth and learning to take baby steps on the sets of Nazar. Take a look!