Watch: Nakuul Mehta turn Ishq Guru for TellyChakkar

Mumbai;Finally the day has arrived. 14 February is the day when love, romance and happiness are in the air. TellyChakkar commenced their Valentine’s Day special by announcing hottie Nakuul Mehta as Ishq Guru.

In a TellyChakkar exclusive, the witty Mehta aka Ishqbaaaz, donned the garb of a Love guru for his fans to solve all their love related issues. His perception to see the whole world and their problems is quirky yet noteworthy. He is one of the most desirable hottie from the TV town and therefore, making him the most eligible to play Ishq Guru on TC.

The actor is seen on Star Plus’ popular nightly Ishqbaaaz and his character Shivaay is adored by the masses. After filtering questions, we gave the platform to the green-eyed lad to respond to all the Ishq problems.

What do you think of Nakuul Mehta?

In one of the questions, Nakuul was asked by someone gay for a suggestion to impress his straight friend. Nakuul’s response to the anonymous fan was simply applause worthy.

Check the video to know his response for other quirky and serious questions.

If one of your questions has been answered then share the video and comment below.