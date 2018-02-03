Home > Tv > Tv News
Watch out for Uma & Kanak's modern avatars in Tu Sooraj’s Bangkok sequence

03 Feb 2018

Mumbai, 03 February 2018: Star Plus’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions) will soon be gearing up for its Bangkok track.

TellyChakkar had earlier updated its readers about the Bangkok episodes where Maasi’s (Sadiya Siddiqui) truth will be out in the open before Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) that she has been using Uma’s medical knowledge and started off her own company.

The audience of the show will get to see some interesting tracks ahead during the Bangkok episodes.

Our source informs us that Uma and Kanak, who will be adamant on exposing Maasi, will don a modern look to execute their plan. They will use Aditya (Ayush Anand) to catch hold of Maasi Maa and her evil plans.

What do think of Avinesh Rekhi?

Interestingly, Kanak and Uma will also get to know that Paulomi (Madhura Naik) is alive.

What will Kanak and Uma do now? Will their plan work? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

