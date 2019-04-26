News

Watch what unfolds in the next episode of VOOT’s Fuh Se Fantasy: BLINDFOLD

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2019 07:34 PM
MUMBAI: No names, no phone numbers, no faces. Just a connection between two souls in this latest episode of Blindfold on VOOT’s Fuh Se Fantasy.
 
Sometimes, normal dating does get boring. For most of us, getting to know a stranger and hanging out with a new person without knowing who they are make things exciting. Taking a leap into a crazy unexplored fantasy, the newest episode of Fuh Se Fantasy is all about the thrill and the unexpected adventure of bonding with a stranger.
Starring the beautiful face that has been seen in multiple blockbusters, Manjari Phadnis, in the lead, Blindfold will take you on a joyride where you say ‘yes’ only to strangers. 
If you are looking for a connection that knows no judgement, this is an episode that cannot be missed.

 

