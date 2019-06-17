Water scarcity leaves Gokuldham members worried in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: After the Purush mandal exposes the milk scam, the makers at Neela Telefilms are set to bring another exciting tale in the upcoming episodes of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The next episode will revolve around the big issue of water shortage.

As per the plot, Jethaalal has a flight to Delhi in the morning, but he wakes up late. When he goes to the washroom for a shower, he realizes that there is no water. He then goes to Taarak’s house hoping that he can have a bath there, but Anjali informs him that Taarak has gone for a bath with the last full bucket of water. Jethalal runs into Babita, who tells him to come to her house as she has water there. When they go to her place, they see that Iyer has a curd and chickpea paste in his hair and wants to go for a bath. Babita then stops him as Jethalal has a flight to catch. The latter uses the last available bucket of water in their house. Iyer is upset with him as there is no more water in the society. This causes a problem for most of the members, including Iyer.

What more problems will occur in the day-to-day lives of the society members? And how will they tackle them?

Stay tuned to know!