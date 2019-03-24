We are in love with Aly Goni and Pearl V Puri's bromance!

MUMBAI: The world of television is filled with bonds, relationships, break-ups, hook-ups, patch-ups, and a lot more. One such bond is shared between two charming lads: Pearl V Puri and Aly Goni.

Aly Goni rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus’s popular Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He recently showed the audience his daredevil side in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi and is now being seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra (Colors) along with his co-contestants from Khatron.

The actor shares a great bond with a handful of actors, including the handsome Pearl V Puri, who is currently seen acing the role of Mahir in Colors’ Naagin 3. The actor will also join Khatra Khatra Khatra, wherein the other contestants will give him weird dares and tasks.

Aly was happy to know this and took to his Instagram story to share video with Pearl. Take a look!