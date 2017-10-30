Hot Downloads

Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri

quickie
Vikas Gupta

I would like to get naughty with Nia Sharma and Erica Fernandez: Vikas Gupta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Maya's end in Beyhadh?

Are you happy with Maya's end in Beyhadh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor looks 'cool' in turban?

Which TV actor looks 'cool' in turban?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

We had to beg the kids to join our team: Himesh on The Voice contestants

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Oct 2017 06:56 PM

&TV gears up for the second season of its mega reality show, The Voice India Kids 2.

The second season of this reality show will have Himesh Reshammiya, Shaan, Palak Muchal and Papon as the coaches.

According to the format of the show, each of the coaches has to form a team of the talents.

And, who wouldn’t love to have the best in the team! Surely, it has happened on The Voice Kids 2 as well.

At a recently held press conference, Himesh revealed that how difficult it has been for the coaches to convince the super talented kids to join their team.

Himesh shared, “The viewers will get to see all four of us as strugglers on the show. We had to beg to the kids to join our team and in return we had to fulfill their different demands. Some of them would ask us to do push-ups while some would ask us for different stuffs. We really struggled a lot in this reality show.”

Though it’s a struggle for them but we must say they are having a gala time with the little wonders.  

Are you guys excited to watch the show? Do share your thoughts with us.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Tags > &TV, The Voice India Kids 2, The Voice contestants, TellyChakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, Shaan, Palak Muchal, Papon,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top