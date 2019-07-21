We have retained the title song and hearing it felt like I was 21 again: Gurdeep Kohli on Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Those who like watching medical drama have been eagerly waiting for Sanjivani 2. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, it is one of the much-awaited shows of this year. It is going to be aired on television from the month of August. Sanjivani 2 is a sequel of the two popular shows Sanjivani: The Medical Boom and Dill Mill Gayye. The new season will feature actors Mohnish Behl and Gurdeep Kohli who were a part of the previous season as well. The actress is making a comeback on TV with this show.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Gurdeep Kohli got candid about the show as playing Dr Juhi. The actress said that they have retained the title song and hearing it, she felt like she was 21 again. She said that the show gave her a name in the industry and she married Arjun Punj, who played her best friend in it. She added that it seems like Dr Juhi and she was leading parallel lives and life has come full circle now.



Speaking about the new season, she said it is a risk as that people may tune in for the nostalgia but they will sample a few episodes and switch off it bored but the actors will give their best shot. About why the show works, she said that such stories work with people as everyone has been to a hospital at some point.



The third installment will see Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles. Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli are playing pivotal roles in it.