We’re more likely to act together than me directing Alia, says mother Soni Razdan

You will not see a lot of mother-daughter pair on big screen. Gorgeous actor Alia Bhatt who is on the peak of her career may have an optimist at home. Soni Razdan, mother of Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, is making a comeback on small screen with producer Siddharth P. Malhotra’s new show on Star Plus. The show is tentatively titled ‘Utre Na Rang Mahi’ which takes us to the love story of two individuals, Kamini and Madhav, played by Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeria.

Soni Razdan has been keeping a low profile and found her interest in directing and producing few projects. She shared that Alia is an integral part of decision making towards Soni’s projects. Alia’s mother hesitantly revealed, “We’d love to work together but we’re more likely to act together than me directing Alia. Our relationship is so lovely; we don’t want to burden it with anything to do with films.”

When probed about her wish to make a film for Alia, she added, “Just because we have a star in the family doesn’t mean we have to make a film with her but if something interesting comes our way, why not.”

We wish to see Alia and mommy dearest on the screen together soon!

Catch more on Soni Razdan in the new show on Star Plus!