Sofia Hayat is thrilled with the presence of her little son in her life. The lady who married Romanian Vlad Stanescu on 24 April recently met Arthur, Vlad’s son from his first marriage. An interior designer by profession, Vlad was earlier married to Sarah and has a son from her.

Vlad, Sofia and Arthur spent time in Sibiu, Romania. The city of Sibiu is one of the most culturally rich places in Europe and is dotted with Germanic and Baroque architecture. Sofia was seen bonding with Arthur, whom she gifted clothes and a painting kit.

She said, “My husband has a son from his first marriage when he was just 21. I met my step son for the first time earlier this weekend. I have enjoyed a lot with him. Even he liked and loved me. He is very cute. We all slept together like a family. He was cuddling me at night. Vlad is an incredible father. It was lovely seeing him like this. He is really attentive. He makes sure to get him bathed and then dress him up. I gifted my son a few clothes and a painting kit. We enjoyed painting rainbows and butterflies. As a mother, I want to encourage his creativity and want him not to spend too much time on his phone playing games.”

We can see that little Arthur got along well with Sofia. The lady feels that the role of a mother is under-estimated.