Wearing a harness and enacting action sequences is a challenge for me: Karan Chhabra

The good looking and talented Karan Chhabra, who is currently seen as Shivam on Zee TV's supernatural thriller Brahmarakshas, is very happy to be associated with the series and he is in love with the role he is portraying on the show.

The actor, who was earlier seen on shows like Splitsvilla, V The Serial, etc. is enjoying his stint with a daily fiction series. In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, Karan shares about his association with the show, the challenges he is coming across and much more. Read on to know what the actor has to share.

Talking about his experience with the show so far, Karan says, "It’s a very good and different experience so far while essaying this role. The show is quite different as compared to others and it’s not like the typical saas bahu series. I am very happy with my association with the project.”

“It’s an all new experience for me where I am getting to learn as well. I have never done something like this before. I am playing a hero who is saving his family and village from the Brahmarakshas. So, there are a lot of stunts, use of VFX which is quite adventurous. It’s fun to play Shivam primarily because he is not exactly what I am in real life," he adds.

We also ask Karan if he is facing any challenges while essaying the role. He clarifies:"I have never done a show before in which I had to wear a harness for action sequences. So, it’s something new to me. Playing a role which is opposite to me in real life, is also a challenge for me. I have got to play a lot with this role but it’s a good experience."

Karan is also having a good time bonding with his co-stars on the sets. Talking more about it, he elucidates, "It’s always fun to meet new people. I was feeling a bit nervous on the first day of my shoot but in a very short span of time, everyone bonded with me so well that now we all eat and chit chat together. We are now like a family."

Karan has acted in the Bollywood film Heropanti. We wonder if he would like to continue with more movies in future. He comments, "Definitely, I am looking for more such experiences. I am reading some good scripts and if something shapes up, I will announce.”