Wearing a uniform comes with a lot of responsibility: Jennifer Winget on her role in Code M

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget, who has worked in myriad soaps, soon will be seen playing an army officer in her upcoming web show, Code M. The actress is excited about the show and says that wearing a uniform comes with a lot of responsibility.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about her character. She said, “The character I play is called Monica. Honestly, I am very excited but I am equally anxious because to train and ready myself to be an army officer, which is something I have never done. It is an interesting and new space for me because wearing a uniform comes with a lot of responsibility and respect and getting that right and to keep working on the personality of your character, get the body language right and the way we speak to get that on point is paramount.”

“Luckily, I have a very fantastic team who are working equally hard to ensure I get all the nuances right. Honestly, I cannot wait to start the series,” she added

Jennifer is happy to work with Ekta Kapoor again as she said to the portal, “It is amazing [to be back to Balaji]! Kasautii gave me such a wider recognition and I was with Balaji for a very, very long time. Now, I am working with them again after a long time. I am so looking forward to it. Ekta has been amazing. I have always been very fond of her. I met her recently before going to my holiday and told her the kind of work I would like to do and this is what she offered me and I couldn’t have been more grateful.”

