Web series can introduce new subjects: Nakuul Mehta

Actor Nakuul Mehta, who has come up with a web offering -- a scientific gangster comedy titled "Gangster Newton" under his banner Timbuktu, feels the online platform has opened up scope for fresh subjects.

"The digital platform is going through a very exciting time right now. There is scope for the web to become a completely different medium of story telling than what TV or film are," Naakul said in a statement.

"We firmly believe that web series can introduce new subjects and an exciting new cinematic language. 'Gangster Newton' is our contribution in that direction," he added.

The web series features Shashank Arora of "Titli" fame, and is directed by Ajay Singh. It is a scientific gangster comedy that talks about a genius who survives and thrives in the underworld purely by the only skill he has -- science.

Commenting on casting Shashank and not headlining the show himself, Nakuul said: "We believe in bringing together a team that does justice to the subject as opposed to making content tailored to us as acting talents.

"We are producers first and we never lose sight of that. Shashank Arora is the most exciting talent in Bollywood right now. His raw energy, passion and commitment to his craft made him an obvious first choice for our Newton."

Timbuktu had earlier launched comedy series "I Don't Watch TV".