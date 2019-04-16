Web series on Modi comes under scanner for streaming without certification

MUMBAI: A web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in a controversy.

Reportedly, the web series called Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is streaming without certification, while recently, Election Commission of India banned the release of biopics of any political leaders during the Lok Sabha election. Following this, a biopic on Prime Minster Modi was also stalled.

Now, reportedly, Congress has complained to the Election Commission that a web series called Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is being streamed by Eros Now on a digital platform and it doesn't have certification.

According to a report in News18, “The web series, called Modi, went on air at the beginning of this month, before the ban was announced, and the episodes continue to be available on the web platform. Now, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has written to the poll panel saying that a web series on Modi available on the Eros Now website was streaming without certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).”