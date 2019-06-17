Wedding bells ahead for Pancham and Elaichi; Will Murari approve?

MUMBAI: Jab miya biwi razi toh kya karega kazi? This is exactly what Elaichi and Pancham are up to! Sony SAB’s favorite romantic comedy ‘Jijaji Chhat Per Hain’ will be finally revealing their biggest plot twist. Elaichi and Pancham who have gone to great lengths to be together and hide their love affair from Murari are finally making their dream come true. The viewers must brace themselves for the upcoming rollercoaster of events on Jijaji Chhat Per Hain.

Elaichi (Hiba Nawab), out of respect for her father agrees to marry, Pushpendra, whose alliance her family receives. Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) loses all hope until he gets together with Pintoo and Elaichi to tell Nani the truth about their love for each other. Nani supports the couple whole-heartedly to the extent that she advises them to run away and get married, Elaichi and Pancham are taken aback with such a bold suggestion from Nani. Elaichi is now torn between her love and respect for her father.

But, will Murari ever accept their marriage?

Fans have been waiting for just this moment of seeing the dynamic lead couple Elaichi and Pancham get married. Since the beginning of the story in the show, even though Elaichi was aware about Pancham’s bachelor status she acted uninformed about it while he continued playing a married man. Through the year, mischievous that Elaichi is, she kept on troubling and nudging Pancham by putting him in hilarious situations. Having a soft spot for him, she would also rescue him out of these situations.

Eventually, when Pancham’s unmarried status was out in front of Elaichi, they could express their true feelings and confess their love for each other. Now, the time has arrived for their happily ever after, but with too many hurdles at home and with their relationship being a big secret, they have decided to get secretly married!

Nikhil Khurana, essaying the role of Pancham said, “It is finally happening, Elaichi and Pancham are getting married, but secretly! They have been dreaming of this moment for a long time and it will finally come true. But the real question is; how will Murari react to this? And how will Pancham and Elaichi convince him. I would like to take this moment to let our audience know that we are so grateful for the support and love they have given to the show.”

Hiba Nawab, essaying the role of Elaichi said, “Elaichi’s life is about to change. She is so close to make her dream, to marry Pancham, true. It is a challenging moment for Elaichi as she does not want to upset her father, so they decide to keep the wedding a secret. It will be exciting for the viewers to witness the couple’s efforts to get Murari’s approval.”

Have a look at Elaichi and Pancham as bride and groom: