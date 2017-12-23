Wedding fever on fire, Dinesh Mehta gets hitched

It seems like the year 2017 is going to end with majority of actors tying the knot. If you are not over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding, gear up for another one. TV actor Dinesh Mehta who is best known for his stint in Buddha series got married on 21 December.

Interestingly, the dream girl of Dinesh is not a desi girl but videsi. Dinesh who has an immense fan following in Thailand got hitched with a girl who hails from the same country. Dinesh’s wife Palm Siripa belongs from Thailand and both met each other in the same country. The wedding ceremony took place in Bangkok, last Thursday.

It was a love marriage and the duo has been dating each other for two years now. Dinesh and Palm looked gorgeous in their wedding ceremony.

When we contacted Dinesh to congratulate him on his wedding, the hot gentleman sounded ecstatic. “I’m so happy that I finally got married with the girl of my dream. I’m on cloud nine and just thankful to the universe,” Dinesh shared.

TellyChakkar wishes the newlywed couple a dreamy fairy tale life ahead. Keep reading TellyChakkar to know more gossips and stories from the television space.