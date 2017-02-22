Hot Downloads

News

Wedding night twist in Colors Bangla’s Ki Kore Toke Bolbo

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2017 06:11 PM

So, after much hoopla, Udaan (Daipayan Chakraborty) and Jannat (Soumi Chakraborty) will become man and wife in Colors Bangla’s Ki Kore Toke Bolbo!

But readers, another twist is yet to add drama to the love story.  

Shared a source, “Well, although finally Udaan and Jannat will get married but a shocking twist will bring trouble in the first night itself. It is because Saroja (Maitrayee) in the meantime has spoken to Pamela (Simran) about her marriage with Udaan.”

“So, on the wedding night, when Udaan will come to his room and ask Jannat to come close to him, he will find Pamela instead of Jannat,” added the source.

Hailaaa!

Where is Jannat then?

We buzzed Soumi for a comment but she remained busy.

To know more watch the tale or better read Tellychakkar.com.

