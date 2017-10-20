Actress Amila Sadhukhan, who is currently essaying the female lead role in Zee Bangla's Radha, feels that the ideal way to spend your weekends is to indulge in things that you like.

Speaking to TellyChakkar.com, Amila shared how she spends her weekends, “On weekends, I mainly do two things: cooking and meeting friends. We don’t shoot on second Sundays. It’s a holiday for us. So, on one Sunday I stay at home and the next Sunday when we have holiday again, I go out with my friends.”

“The Sundays when I am at home, I cook with all my heart and relish food and visit the parlor,” added the actress with a smile.

So, what are the special dishes that she prepares?

Quipped the actress, “I mainly cook chicken dishes and every time I try something new.”

Cool ways to spend weekends, we must say!

Keep visiting this space for more updates on your favourite actors.