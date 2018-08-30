Weeks before launch, Kasautii memes take over the internet!

MUMBAI: Memes are the newest and funniest way to express your thoughts. From Game of Thrones to Friends, several popular shows have inspired memes. While they are common in Hollywood and Bollywood, Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has made it there even before its launch.

The show is weeks away (launching on September 25) from going on air, but fans can't keep calm. The reboot will see Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Parth Samthaan opposite Erica Fernandes, who came into the limelight with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The two are playing the lead characters of Anurag and Prerna, respectively. The show will also feature Pooja Bannerjee, who was last seen in Chandra Nandini. The actress will play Parth’s sister.

Viewers are getting creative with their own versions of the reboot by superimposing pictures of the new cast members over old ones in the original posters of the show.

Check this one of Prerna with Erica’s face. Shweta Tiwari sported this look post the leap in the original show.

Erica and Parth in this beautiful dreamy world of a fan.