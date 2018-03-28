Welcome back: Dayaben RETURNS in Taarak Mehta

Hey Maa Mataji!!!

Shocked?

Yes, it is finally happening! Your favourite Dayaben will soon be back in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is produced by Neela Telefilms and airs on SAB TV.

The talented actress Disha Vakani, who is enjoying her parenthood and has been on maternity leave for quite some time now, will soon return with her role of Dayaben in the show.

However, there is a twist in the story!

The makers of Taarak Mehta will introduce a track revolving around Dayaben and Gada family. Daya and Jethalal will revive their good old memories in the show. They would talk about how they were as teenagers and how much fun they had in their childhood.

Though the sequences featuring Disha have been shot, makers will use the footage in its upcoming episodes. Since, viewers were missing Daya in Taarak Mehta they decided to use the unexploited scenes now.

There were reports in media that Disha has quit Taarak Mehta. However, we have learnt that since Disha’s baby girl is only four months old, she will take some more time to return.

We are sure Taarak Mehta’s ardent fans will be happy seeing their Dayaben back in the show. What say?

Here are some glimpses of Dayaben from the upcoming episodes!