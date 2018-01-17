Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Well-kept secret to get revealed in Taarak Mehta...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2018 02:38 PM

The famous Tapu Sena of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is gone on a spy mode.  

Tapu, Sonu, Gogi, and Goli all have a set of parents in Gokuldham Society however parents of their friend Pinku have never been shown in the show.

As per the plot, Tapu Sena will get inquisitive about Pinku’s parents. Especially after he vanishes from college and nobody knows about his whereabouts. It all happens one day when all the friends start discussing the love and pampering they receive from their parents. They talk about their best memory with their parent and even place bets about whose parents love their children the most.

They even text ‘I love you’ to their parents and each receive a prompt reply. Throughout this chat, Pinku sits quietly and he even tries to change the topic in between. When Tapu asks Pinku why his father has not replied till now, he gets uncomfortable. Later, he just leaves the discussion on the pretext of going to the washroom. After a long wait for Pinku to return, Tapu Sena tries calling Pinku but his phone is switched off. Tapu then gets worried and starts investigating.

Later, Sonu remembers Pinku chatting with his uncle in America and decides to discuss the issue to him. When they call him he gives the address of Pinka’s house. On the other hand, Pinku gets to know that Gokuldham Society members have got his address. When everyone decides to visit his house, Pinku calls Tapu Sena to the society and stops them from visiting his house.

Who are Pinku’s parents? Why is Pinku hiding something so important from his closest friends? 

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Neela Telefilms, Gokuldham society, Tapu Sena,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Do you think Shilpa Shinde is the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Shilpa Shinde was the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days