Whaaat! Anika to lose her memory in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

The creatives at Four Lions should be hailed for bringing up such interesting tracks in Star Plus’ popular show Ishqbaaaz.

Time and again, the exciting storyline has kept the audience hooked.

Post the Rudra-Saumya (Leenesh Mattoo-Nehlaxmi Iyer) wedding fiasco, it is now time for Anika to lose her memory.

Whaaaaat????

As already reported, Tej (Mahesh Thakur) will blame Anika of revealing the truth of Rudra’s wedding in the media. With him facing a major financial setback cause of it, he will ask her to leave the house.

Though Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will support her, he will soon get into an argument with her that will lead them to get physical with each other.

While trying to stop Anika from hitting him, Shivaay would push her. The intensity would leave her falling, and her head will hit the ground making her lose conscious.

Shared a source, “Shivaay would rush to aid her and try to revive her but to his shock Anika will lose her memory after injuring her head.”

She will be seen going back a few months and not realise what's happened with her.

That would be shocking, isn’t it?

