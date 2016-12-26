Whaaat! Purab-Pragya to get close in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Did the headline shock you? Then gear up for some more as you stay hooked to Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (KKB).

Remember the popular film Ishq. The mega twist in the flick happened when Aamir Khan goes out to help out a kidnapped Kajol but ends up falling in a trap. It leads to Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla (who were paired opposite them) to break their engagements thinking that Kajol and Aamir had some intimate moments together.

Well viewers of the Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) will experience a déjà vu moment soon.

In the coming episode, Purab (Vin Rana) will go to save a kidnapped Pragya (Sriti Jha). Alia (Shikha Singh) and Tanu (Leena Jumani) will plot another plan where they would click Pragya and Purab’s pictures in an inappropriate way.

On the day of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tanu’s sangeet ceremony, Alia will show those pictures to the Mehra family and guests. Seeing the images, Abhi would get angry and slap Purab hard, leaving him shocked. Hence, Purab will plan to teach Alia and Tanu a lesson.

He would confess to Abhi that he loves Pragya. However, Pragya will get amazed as she considers him like a brother.

Later, Purab will unfold to Pragya that this his new plan to make Abhi jealous.

Will Abhi realise his love for Pragya?

We tried reaching out Shabir and Sriti but they remained unavailable to comment.

