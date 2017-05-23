Hot Downloads

Whaaat! Rangeela is Veer’s step-brother in Ghulaam!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 06:56 PM

Life OK’s popular show Ghulaam (Parin Media) has an intriguing storyline that keeps viewers highly attached to it!

After some really thrilling moments, the daily is back with yet another riveting twist.

 Yesterday, Tellychakkar.com mentioned about Rangeela (Param Singh) refusing to leave Berahmpur in order to protect women from the tortures and injustice.

Now according to our sources, in the upcoming episodes, we will see a gripping fight between Veer (Vikkas Manaktala) and Rangeela.

Apparently, Veer will provoke Rangeela to an extent that for the first time he will hit his ‘maalik’.

Shared a source, “Rangeela and Veer will indulge in a fight and surprisingly, the former will manage to emerge as the winner.”

Woaaah! Exciting na???

And in midst of the face off, a truth about Rangeela will be revealed that will change the face of Berahmpur.

What is it???

Well, it would be revealed that Rangeela is Veer’s step brother!

Shocked, aren’t you??

This revelation will sure turn the tables around for the people of Berahmpur.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Keep reading for more updates.

