What! Ammaji to return from the dead in Laado 2

Mumbai, 29 January 2018: Colors’ revenge drama is day by day becoming more dramatic. The show, which is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and Dhaval Gada, will witness high voltage drama soon in the upcoming episodes.

As the viewers already know that Ammaji (Meghna Malik) was stabbed by Yuvraj (Shalien Malhotra) when she shot his father Balwant Chaudhary (Rituraj Singh). In a shocking turn of events, Ammaji was backstabbed by Yuvraj leading to her critical situation.

As per the upcoming track, when Ammaji and Anushka (Avika Gor) are having a confrontation post the former shooting Balwant, Yuvraj comes from behind and stabs her. A devastated Anushka is broken seeing her grandmother bleed. By that time, Jai Dev (Paaras Madaan) and Saroja (Meenal Kapoor) will run and take Ammaji to the hospital.

However, in the hospital, no doctor will come ahead to take charge to treat Ammaji. No one will be attending to Ammaji. The reason behind this will be Balwant’s effect. As he is the trustee of the hospital, no one will dare to come to Ammaji’s aid.

Nevertheless, when Ammaji finally finds a doctor, courtesy Anushka’s friend, she is taken on a stretcher. While running ahead, the doctor announces that Ammaji is no more.

This will shock Anushka and she will cry out loudly. She hugs Ammaji so tight that, she starts breathing again. Anushka shouts at the doctors that Ammaji's heart is still beating. What will happen next? Is Ammaji no more or will she survive? The viewers will get to know about it once the episode goes on air.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such juicy spoilers of your favourite show.