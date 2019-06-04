News

This is what Anita Hassanandani and her husband do very often!

04 Jun 2019 08:43 PM

MUMBAI: Love birds of telly town, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, are currently having the time of their life on a romantic getaway. Right after her popular TV serial Naagin 3 completed, Anita decided to go on a vacation with hubby. 

The much-in-love couple is always seen enjoying in the pool in picture perfect locations across the world and leave no chance to show and express their love for each other. Currently, their Instagram accounts are overflowing with their lovey-dovey pictures. 

We can never get over Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's cute chemistry and their Bollywood style vacations. Their vacation pictures will certainly inspire you to take a break from the monotonous life and head to a stunning destination. 

Scroll down and check their pictures so that you too can plan your holidays. 


Don't you feel like travelling to these places? 

