What? Arshi Khan and Shruti Ulfat get into war of words

Mumbai: Actor Arshi Khan created quite a stir in Bigg Boss 11 and seems to be doing the same thing in Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra’s MTV BCL. The actor was recently captured in a video taking actor Shruti Ulfat’s case, when the latter claimed that she didn’t know her.

The video, that has gone viral, begins with Shruti talking about how she has no idea who Arshi is.

She said, “For us, Arsheen (Arshi) is not important. We don’t want to look into her or her things. With her, we would rather be the three monkeys and not see, hear or say anything. We don’t know who she is, we don’t want to know. She’s a player, very good and is in that team, very good. But as long as she is not playing in the field, we don’t want to know her.”

This didn’t seem to go down too well with Arshi, who decided to take it up with Shruti.

“I have heard that you have said that you don’t know Arshi Khan?” Arshi questioned Shruti, who replied saying, “Jokes apart, I seriously don’t know you. I am so busy with my family and my shoot, that I don’t watch television. Someone told me that Arshi is playing, and I was like who? I have a little son, and I don’t watch TV, as I don’t want him to get addicted. But now if anyone asks me, I will say I know her and that I have played BCL with her.”

Arshi also introduced herself in her own style to Shruti. “Let me tell you, I am Arshi and I am the second biggest entertainer!”

Well! We all know how big an entertainer she is! Arshi is surely keeping everyone on their toes in BCL!