Earlier, the ardent viewers of the Colors flagship show Bigg Boss 11, had witnessed how, Salman Khan warned Bandagi and Puneesh that they are on national television and their parents are watching them. Salman told them point blank that they were getting way to much intimate with each other after the lights of Bigg Boss house are switched off. The trouble doesn’t end here. Due to her such intimacy with Puneesh, Bandagi has now been thrown out of her house.

A close friend of the contestant just revealed to media that she is been thrown out of her mumbai house. Source was quoted as saying, “Her landlord does not want her to stay in his house and has informed her close friend that she should pack her bags and hunt for another house as soon as she’s back from Bigg Boss 11.

“The landlord has no personal issues with her. It is because the society in which she lives, is a very reputed one, and they don’t wish that she should continue to reside in their society anymore, especially because of her presence likely to have a bad influence on the children of that area. Hence, he is ready to throw her out as soon as she’s out of the Bigg Boss 11 house,” added the source.

The love of my life .. A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Sep 23, 2015 at 9:42am PDT

A source close to Bandagi’s family revealed that her father has been hospitalized due to high blood pressure. “Bandgi hails from a small town of Punjab called Jalalabad. Belonging to a well-to-do family, her relatives are immensely unhappy with what she has been doing inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Owing to such rumours and gossip against her reputation, Bandgi’s father was recently rushed to the hospital because of high blood pressure issues,” informs a source.