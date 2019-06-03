THIS is what Bharti Singh and team Khatra want from Karanvir Bohra

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bhora is one of the most famous and successful actors in the television industry. The actor has been in the acting world for almost more than a decade and has been part of some of the very successful serials. He was last seen on Bigg Boss 12 and was one of the most loved and popular contestants of the show. He always had a massive fan following, but after the show, it escalated to another level.

Recently, the actor was seen in the finale of Naagin 3. He will also be seen on Colors’ Khatra Khatra along with Bharti Singh and gang. It was Karanvir Bhora’s mother’s birthday yesterday and the actor had the team of Khatra Khatra wishing his mom Happy Birthday.

Now, Bharti, who is known for her witty nature, had a sweet wish for Karanvir’s mother. In the video, she wished his mother and also said that the ace actor would be taking the team to Taj Colaba for a dinner treat, to which, Karanvir gets shocked, but Bharti doesn’t allow him to talk.

Well, knowing how fun loving and down to earth the actor is, we are sure he will treat the team and they would have a gala time together.

Check out the fun post here: