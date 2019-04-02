What! Divya Agarwal doesn’t love Varun Sood?

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s romance blossomed inside the Ace Of Space house. Since the show got over, they have been inseparable. So, it was quite shocking to hear Divya say that she never really loved Varun and did all of that for the show.



Divya posted a video confessing that she doesn’t love Varun and she did everything just for the show. Before you jump to conclusions, watch the entire video.



Well, it was an April Fool prank by the lady. Yesterday, it was Varun's birthday, and a few of his family members and close friends gathered to make the day special for him. Divya was in a mood to pull a fast one on him, and with it being the first of April, she grabbed the opportunity with both hands.



Take a look below: