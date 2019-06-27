News

This is what Divyanka Tripathi has to say about Dipika Kakar



MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular and loved television actresses. She is currently playing the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus' Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress was supposed to star in Dipika Kakar- Karan V Grover starrer Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. She was almost finalised for the show, but owing to date issues, she had to opt out of it. 

On being asked what she feels about Dipika playing the lead role in the Sandiip Sikcand’s new show, Divyanka told SpotboyE.com, “My web series, Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala, couldn't leave me on time so we all felt someone else should be cast for it. It's a great show with an unusual storyline. I got so connected to it as the lead's character sketch was written quite close to my personal self. I want the show to see great heights.” 


Divyanka wants Kahan Hum Kahan Tum team to do well. She further told the portal, “I wish Sandiip Sikcand, Karan and Dipika have a memorable time shooting for the show. I believe everything happens for good, for everyone.”
