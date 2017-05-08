What does Tejasswi do during breaks on the sets of Pehredaar Piya Ki?

Tejasswi who will be seeing essaying Diya’s character on Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming unusual love story Pehredaar Piya Ki is taking her role too seriously. The actress who plays a royal character on the show takes time out during breaks and indulges herself in some reading which includes reading books and biographies of Rajasthani princesses.

She adds, “To seek inspiration, I researched and read several stories and books on the queens of Rajasthan, these include Rani Padmawati of Chittorgarh, Queen of Chittor, Maharani Gayatri Devi - the Rajmata of Jaipur, Mirabai - Queen of Rajasthan, Indira Rane - Maharani of Cooch Behar, Maharani Sita Devi Sahib of Baroda. Out of the shortlisted books, I am currently reading Rani Padmawati of Chittorgarh and plan to get my hand on other books as well as I love reading.”

Pehredaar Piya Ki is the story of an unusual marriage between a 9 year old boy, Ratan Harshvardhan Singh (played by Afaan Khan) and an 18 years old girl, Diya (played by Tejasswi Prakash). Diya sacrifices her own dreams and gets married to Ratan to be his protector.

The cast is currently shooting in the part of Mandawa which is a part of the Shekhawati region.

Stay tuned for Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Pehredaar Piya Ki!