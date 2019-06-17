News

WHAT! Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan have a MAJOR FIGHT on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay...

17 Jun 2019 06:19 PM

MUMBAI: While we always thought of Hina Khan as a professional actor who only focuses on her work and heads back home without having any social connections with her co-stars, we soon got to see another side of the lady when she started shooting for Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

We loved her as the wicked vamp, Komolika, and we stalked her social media accounts to catch a glimpse of the time she spent off-screen with her colleagues and now friends: Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, and a few others.

It was nothing less than a visual treat watching the actresses swim together and unwind themselves to beat the summer heat. And it looks like among all her friends, she seems to be missing Erica the most. She recently posted a moment when Erica and she engaged in some fun banter – the ‘atta’ fight!

We miss watching Hina as Komolika and spreading her magic on television. Don’t you?

